Newell Brands (NWL) Share Value Declined While Sasco Capital Has Raised Position; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Cut Its Position by $1.73 Million

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 5,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Boeing air tanker delivery likely delayed again -U.S. Air Force; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 07/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ethiopian Airlines to step up expansion with more deals and jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES FY CORE EPS $14.30 TO $14.50, EST. $14.10

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18M, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 5.63 million shares traded or 14.12% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HOLDER ICAHN SAYS SHRS UNDERVALUED; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD’S; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Operating Income Belief for Newell ‘Based on Actions That Should Be Within Management’s Control’; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Sale Part of Accelerated Transformation Strategy; 14/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board agree to buy stake if elected; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to 92c Annual Dividend Through 2019; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-Novolex, Faerch Plast among bidders for Newell’s Waddington Group- Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.68% stake. M&T Bancshares reported 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Johnson Group Incorporated accumulated 132 shares. 297,449 are owned by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 406 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 86,800 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.69M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 21,650 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 5.40 million shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 51,002 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd has invested 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 174,268 shares to 633,759 shares, valued at $48.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 438,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,125 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00 million and $253.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,910 shares to 20,003 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 15,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.