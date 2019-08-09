Newell Brands (NWL) Share Value Declined While Proxima Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Markel Has Boosted Its Stake in Blackrock (BLK) by $4.70 Million as Share Value Declined

Markel Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 206,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.34 million, up from 195,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $7.23 during the last trading session, reaching $437.62. About 486,833 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 01/05/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Net Asset Value(s); 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S LARRY FINK COMMENTS ON CNBC; 09/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys 1.1% Position in Sterling Bancorp Inc; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Says Emerging Markets More Vulnerable With Dollar Strength (Video); 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: IPO: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit – source – The Edge Markets; 29/03/2018 – BlackRock Pays Women in U.K. 21% Less on Average Than Males; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates VRDP Shares Issued by BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Fund ‘AAA’

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 3.95 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – MARK S. TARCHETTI INFORMED OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM HIS POSITION AS PRESIDENT; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints four of Carl Icahn’s nominees to its board; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – EXPECT TO HAVE FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH STARBOARD VALUE REGARDING ITS PROXY CONTEST AGAINST NEWELL; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Core Sales Flat to Down Low-Single Digits; 16/04/2018 – Cramer: The proxy fight in Newell Brands has very limited upside; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value is seeking four board seats at Newell Brands, potentially putting it at odds with fellow activist investor Carl Icahn; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT STARBOARD ON NWL; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Newell, Sell Ford in Consumer Discretionary: 13F

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The Mr. Coffee® Brand Introduces New At-Home Pour Over System – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell Brands -14% as guidance digested – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands Announces Appointment of Ravi Saligram as Chief Executive Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

