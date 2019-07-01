Newell Brands (NWL) Share Price Declined While Thompson Investment Management Has Lifted Holding; Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Shareholder Rr Advisors Cut Position by $1.14 Million as Market Value Rose

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.72M market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 12,165 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 81,196 shares as the company's stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,907 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 149,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 2.10 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Time To Buy Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, NWL, RMD – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Newell (NWL) Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Newell Brands Inc Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 5.41% Yield – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands (NWL) to Sell The United States Playing Card Company to Cartamundi Group – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 51,908 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru reported 413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 259 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma stated it has 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.07% or 24.82 million shares in its portfolio. First Finance In stated it has 300 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd holds 64,192 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 74,690 shares. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Capital International Ca reported 17,600 shares. Becker Mgmt reported 0.11% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 608,639 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Mhr Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 850,000 shares stake. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 4,883 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 3,700 shares to 29,084 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 100,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,315 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Intl.