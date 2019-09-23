Newell Brands (NWL) Share Price Declined While First Manhattan Company Has Lowered Its Position; Polar Securities Cut Its Holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) by $21.84 Million

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 87,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 837,983 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, down from 925,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 1.26M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018 View of Operating Cash Flow of $1.15B-$1.45B; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Restructuring Into $9B Consumer-Products Company; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N SEES FY 2020 SALES ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – KEVIN CONROY HAS RESIGNED FROM NEWELL BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD’S; 08/03/2018 – Newell’s Conroy latest to resign from board; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Teams Up With Icahn to Counter Starboard (Correct); 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Chief Executive Michael B. Polk Appointed President and Will Serve as President, Chief Executive

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 280,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 155,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18M, down from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.41. About 171,541 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Media Advisory – CIBC’s Jon Hountalas to speak at the 2019 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Top Stocks for September 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “This Stock Market Genius Has 3 New Stock Picks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock Could Be Headed to $130 After its â€œReliefâ€ Quarter – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 1.90 million shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $30.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 28,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisi Co.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.11 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Newell (NWL) Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell Brands +9% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Newell Brands Announces Early Results of its Waterfall Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Time To Buy Newell Brands Is Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 21,650 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 241 shares. Signaturefd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 186 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 5,389 shares. Moors Cabot invested in 51,838 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Alberta Investment Corporation has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 124,646 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 19,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 777,459 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 0.7% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 272 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 125,300 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workhorse Group Inc by 1.33 million shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gates Indl Corp Pl by 1.95 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.05 million for 7.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.