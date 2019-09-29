Newell Brands (NWL) Position Boosted by Salzhauer Michael; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Increased Position in Philip Morris International (PM) by $351,936 as Shares Declined

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 4,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.35 million, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 4.00M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 2144.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 64,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 67,343 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 3.21M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Newell, Sell Ford in Consumer Discretionary: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Fifth Director Resign Amid Starboard Fight; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees After-Tax Proceeds of About $2.2B; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands up for Sale–Update; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 19/03/2018 – Newell Wins Icahn Backing in Fight With Starboard Over Strategy; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Hldrs; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: Andrew Langham to Step Down From Board, Effective Immediately; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPANDED PLAN TO GENERATE ABOUT $10 BLN IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: Newell Brands Negative Outlook Reflects Operational Challenges and Integration Issues

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Finance Gru Inc holds 0.02% or 2,590 shares. American Int Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 132,087 shares. Martin And Incorporated Tn accumulated 273,757 shares. Century Inc holds 0.01% or 850,731 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 87 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 587,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co invested in 0.27% or 5.66M shares. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Next Gru invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Gemmer Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 406 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 48.79 million shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc owns 138,243 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 5.10M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.17 million shares. Welch And Forbes Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 265,699 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares to 2,338 shares, valued at $106,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,406 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,372 shares to 365,260 shares, valued at $18.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 253,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.68M shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stearns Grp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,872 shares. National Registered Invest Advisor owns 2,950 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 190,198 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0.16% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Harris Assocs Lp has 0.57% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 73,089 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough And Commerce. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 13,147 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 928,022 shares. Oklahoma-based Advsr Ok has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). The New York-based Wellington Shields And Limited Liability has invested 0.5% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Garde Capital invested in 0.04% or 3,210 shares. White Pine Invest Co reported 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Loudon Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Allstate has 0.18% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 4,503 shares.