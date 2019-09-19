Newell Brands (NWL) Position Boosted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc; Tensile Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by $5.17 Million as Share Value Rose

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 1065.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 74,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 81,221 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 3.69 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPANDED PLAN TO GENERATE ABOUT $10 BLN IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS; 19/03/2018 – Newell Gets New Ally as Icahn Takes 7% Stake (Video); 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS TO NOMINATE DAVID ATCHISON TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 66% Reduction in Number of Manufacturing Facilities; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn boosts stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 23/04/2018 – Starboard to Withdraw Its Director Slate, Vote in Favor of Newell Nominees; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Teams Up With Icahn to Counter Starboard (Correct); 04/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 152,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.37M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 1.11M shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S CEO: PRIVATE LABEL WILL CONTINUE TO GET MORE SPACE; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q EPS 59C; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: DICK’S SPORTING’S GAMECHANGER IN MULTI-YR PARTNERSHIP; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Stuns its Critics in an Upset — Heard on the Street; 16/03/2018 – DICK’S STORE VISITS UNAFFECTED BY NEW GUN RULES: INMARKET; 09/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – IN 2018, CO ANTICIPATES CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS & ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Profit Jumps as Gun Restrictions Have Muted Impact on Sales

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks That Pay You to Own Them – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Foot Locker: A Potential Bullish Play Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). First Personal invested in 0% or 490 shares. Pnc Ser Gp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). 8,360 are owned by Strs Ohio. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Lc New York reported 9,496 shares. Blackrock stated it has 6.91 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 4,360 shares. Ls Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 3,530 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 56,749 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 19,958 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv. Next invested in 0% or 40 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 65 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 11,901 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 122,787 shares stake. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 14,312 shares.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $763.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,000 shares to 609,987 shares, valued at $46.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,400 shares, and cut its stake in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newell Brands +9% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Newell Brands Must Maintain Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Buy Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newell Brands works to lower debt load – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Macquarie Grp holds 5,400 shares. Lifeplan Group reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 655,793 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.42% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Fire Group Incorporated reported 0.25% stake. Brave Asset Mgmt invested 0.17% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 324,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Primecap Management Commerce Ca reported 0.05% stake. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 45,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.06% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 181,917 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 4.68 million shares stake.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2,134 shares to 7,236 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 7,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,200 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).