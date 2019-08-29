Newell Brands (NWL) Market Value Declined While Thompson Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position; Quantres Asset Management LTD Stake in Southern Co (SO) Has Cut by $1.19 Million

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 85.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 23,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 3,900 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 4.42M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 81,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 230,907 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 149,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 4.69M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees After-Tax Proceeds of About $2.2B; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IAN ASHKEN, DOMENICO DE SOLE, MARTIN FRANKLIN, AND JAMES LILLIE ARE COLLECTIVELY WITHDRAWING THEIR NAMES FROM NOMINATION TO NEWELL’S BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Starboard: Recent Newell Brands Director Departures Show Significant Change Is Required Immediately; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Disclosed a Newell Stake in CNBC Interview March 1; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NEW BOARD’S FINANCE COMMITTEE IS NOW CHAIRED BY COURTNEY MATHER, A PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT ICAHN CAPITAL; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Pursuing Proxy Fight at Newell Brands Despite Deal With Icahn; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to Investment-Grade Rating; 04/04/2018 – Starboard pushes ahead with proxy fight at Newell Brands; 13/04/2018 – Newell’s Waddington Is Said to Draw Bidders Including Novolex; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Operating Income Belief for Newell ‘Based on Actions That Should Be Within Management’s Control’

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Alabama Power makes several leadership changes – Birmingham Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 33,200 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp/Plc (Usa) (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Buys by Top Brass: CEO Polk’s $206.3K Bet on NWL – Nasdaq” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell: Divestitures Edition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: URI, NWL, RMD – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newell Brands -14% as guidance digested – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands’ Q1 Results Offer A Glimmer Of Hope – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,628 shares to 2,488 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanger Inc Com New (NYSE:HGR) by 152,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,009 shares, and cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.