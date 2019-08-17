Newell Brands (NWL) Holding Has Raised by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc; Tealwood Asset Management Lowered Stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by $304,653

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 1,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10,543 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 12,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $176.1. About 96,279 shares traded or 35.98% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 45,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 2.59 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 12/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees (Video); 20/03/2018 – Starboard: Ian Ashken, Domenico De Sole, Martin Franklin, and James Lillie to Withdraw Names From Newell Board Nomination; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES PROXY MATERIALS TO ELECT NEWELL NOMINEES; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 45% Reduction in Brands, 39% Reduction in Number of Employees; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – MARK S. TARCHETTI INFORMED OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM HIS POSITION AS PRESIDENT; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Updates 13-D Filing for Newell Brands, Now Has 6.96% Stake; 16/05/2018 – New Coleman Lantern Brings Sound and Light Together at Campsites; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Gross Proceeds of About $2.3B; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 23,116 shares to 216,124 shares, valued at $39.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 65,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,932 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 89,434 shares to 118,199 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 11,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

