Newell Brands (NWL) Holding Has Boosted by River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Value Declined, Holder Rockland Trust Co Increased Position

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 196.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 147,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 222,030 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 3.08M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 CORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – GROSS PROCEEDS FROM DIVESTITURE ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – EXPECTS TO ABSORB 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN ITS FY NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RELATED TO TRU LIQUIDATION; 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement; 18/04/2018 – Ackman Calls Newell’s Icahn Agreement a ‘Deal With the Devil’ (Video); 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Sell Waddington Group to Novolex; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Agreement to Sell The Waddington Group to Novolex

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 4,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 138,190 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, up from 133,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.86M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Svcs Limited Com has invested 0.08% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bailard Incorporated reported 44,715 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Choate Advsr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,153 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 7,296 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 2,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc stated it has 1.12 million shares. Voloridge Invest Llc invested in 171,640 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.03% or 35,014 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 12,801 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Royal London Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Riverpark Ltd Com stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.82% or 264,522 shares.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 44,748 shares to 150,506 shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP) by 56,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,286 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11,000 shares to 14,192 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp by 103,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,473 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

