Newell Brands (NWL) Holding Boosted by Thompson Investment Management Inc; Baxter International (BAX) Holder Calamos Wealth Management Raised Position by $1.90 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 23,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 126,088 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, up from 102,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.07. About 827,225 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 81,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 230,907 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 149,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 4.55M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands Up For Sale; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video); 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – COMPANY REITERATED ITS COMMITMENT TO CONTINUE ITS DIVIDEND AT CURRENT PER SHARE LEVELS THROUGH 2019; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Demands Change After Fifth Newell Brands Director Resigns; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEST WITH STARBOARD; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Expanded Plan to Generate About $10B After-Tax Proceeds; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value is seeking four board seats at Newell Brands, potentially putting it at odds with fellow activist investor Carl Icahn; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $522.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,202 shares to 126,936 shares, valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,084 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System, a Utah-based fund reported 81,854 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 4,883 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Serv Corp holds 0% or 343 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0% or 21,200 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Washington Financial Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 110,980 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Amp Cap Investors Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 404,992 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech reported 14,985 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.25% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department owns 21 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Trump Tweets Overshadow Blue-Chip Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting NWL Put And Call Options For February 15th – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Newell’s (NWL) Q2 Earnings Are Likely to Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Newell Brands (NWL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is This Rock Bottom For Newell? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc Inc stated it has 4.69M shares. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 314 shares. Huntington National Bank invested 0.64% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Fiduciary Commerce has 0.05% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 21,602 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.05% or 37,952 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets has 114,100 shares. Moreover, Arrow Financial has 0.07% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund invested in 0.17% or 9,477 shares. Kbc Gru Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 278,469 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 895,659 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Putnam Limited Liability Corp accumulated 708,524 shares. Rock Springs LP has invested 0.94% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 126,088 shares.