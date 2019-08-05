Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined; Abrams Bison Investments Position in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Has Cut by $73.85 Million

Abrams Bison Investments Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Bison Investments Llc sold 163,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 487,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.09 million, down from 650,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Bison Investments Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $15.77 during the last trading session, reaching $450.4. About 81,692 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC)

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 53,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 284,514 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, down from 337,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 5.67M shares traded or 9.54% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now has a challenger at Newell Brands; 16/04/2018 – Buy or sell Newell Brands, $NWL? @JimCramer warns the current proxy fight has very limited upside; 09/03/2018 – Starboard: Recent Newell Brands Director Departures Show Significant Change Is Required Immediately; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 05/04/2018 – Contigo Introduces Fashion-Forward Stainless Steel Couture Collection Water Bottle; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s places Flex Acquisition ratings under review for downgrade; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to Investment-Grade Rating; 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video)

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 12,642 shares to 381,525 shares, valued at $27.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 9,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.01% or 16,188 shares. Captrust Financial reported 479 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 632 shares. Gemmer Asset Management accumulated 406 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.3% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 2,272 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 2,386 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.74% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Vertex One Asset Management accumulated 1.38% or 418,000 shares. Prudential Public Limited has invested 0.28% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru owns 413 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd holds 16,819 shares.

