Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Whitnell & Co Cut Holding; Northcoast Asset Management Has Cut Position in International Business Machs C (IBM) by $1.24 Million

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 92.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1,788 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 8.44M shares traded or 61.08% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 45% Reduction in Brands, 39% Reduction in Number of Employees; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Newell Brands will let Carl Icahn name four board members; 01/05/2018 – Starboard Sees Newell Worth $48 a Share on Cost Savings Alone; 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – WILL BE RESERVING ITS RIGHTS AS TO NEWELL BOARD ELECTION CONTEST; IF MOVING FORWARD, FIRM WILL REDUCE ITS SLATE TO A MINORITY OF THE BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Value launches proxy fight at Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR OPERATING CASH FLOW OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.45 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Divestiture Process Well Underway

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (IBM) by 81.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 8,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1,973 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 10,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94 million shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “IBM (IBM) Modestly Cuts Guidance, Stifel Reiterates Buy Rating – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday’s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 of the Hottest AI Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Aurora Gets Burned; IBM Gets Over the Blues – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Trust Com owns 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,396 shares. 1,430 are owned by Edgestream Prns L P. Parthenon Lc has 0.9% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 5,197 are owned by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Grimes And holds 0.35% or 31,388 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gofen Glossberg Llc Il has 162,349 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Fragasso Group has invested 0.68% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,306 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca). Sns Fincl Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Richard C Young Limited reported 42,805 shares. Moreover, Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,799 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 0.65% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Old National Retail Bank In invested in 40,084 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 5.81M shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 99,174 shares to 717,177 shares, valued at $37.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 9,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,431 shares to 13,657 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 37,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Time To Buy Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fire Departments, Colleges And Universities Selected For Community Risk Reduction Program – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Newell’s (NWL) Transformation Plan Offset Sales Woes? – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Poplar Forest Capital Lc invested in 1.85% or 1.79M shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 687,166 shares. Creative Planning owns 25,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vertex One Asset Mgmt has 1.38% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 418,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 22,740 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Cap Intl owns 4.05 million shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 0.01% stake. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has 55,320 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Adage Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 487,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Ellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 33,300 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel stated it has 0.36% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).