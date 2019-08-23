Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Whitnell & Co Has Decreased Its Position by $336,000; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Spears Abacus Advisors Boosted Holding

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 92.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1,788 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 3.72M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT NEWELL BRANDS MANAGEMENT OR STARBOARD; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Divest Itself of Non-Core Businesses Representing About 35% of Sales; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HOLDER ICAHN SAYS SHRS UNDERVALUED; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SEEKS TO ELECT MINORITY OF NEWELL BRANDS BOARD; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 12/04/2018 – NEWELL’S WADDINGTON IS SAID TO DRAW BIDDERS INCLUDING NOVOLEX; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN CALLS NEWELL’S ICAHN AGREEMENT A `DEAL WITH THE DEVIL’; 12/03/2018 – EX-NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY BACKS STARBOARD, SAYS CHANGE `NEEDED’; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: David Atchinson Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 3,342 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 183,362 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.83M, up from 180,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 41.82M shares traded or 59.48% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 7,587 shares to 24,577 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

