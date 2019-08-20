Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Veritable LP Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined; Causeway Capital Management Holding in Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Cut by $1.77 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 68.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 147,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The institutional investor held 69,087 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, down from 216,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 663,284 shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 12/03/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY HAS 1.5% OF EQUITY CHANGE HANDS IN 6 BLOCKS; 26/03/2018 – MUMBAI — India’s Tata Steel is closer to sealing its takeover of debt-ridden domestic rival Bhushan Steel in a deal that would form the country’s largest steelmaker by capacity. Bhushan Steel, currently going through insolvency proceedings, has solicited bids for a buyout; 28/03/2018 – Thyssenkrupp Is Said to Oppose Dutch Plant Plan in Tata Merger; 28/03/2018 – FITCH KEEPS TATA STEEL’S ‘BB’ IDR ON RATING WATCH EVOLVING; 07/03/2018 – TATA MOTORS CLARIFIES ON SEBI ORDER ON RESULTS LEAK PROBE; 24/04/2018 – MPS ENTERED BUSINESS TRANSFER PACT WITH TATA INDUSTRIES; 09/03/2018 – MEDIA-Tata Sons plans first overseas loan in more than a decade – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy Services and Toronto School Board Help Equip Students for Jobs of the Future; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – TATA GROUP UNLIKELY TO CONSIDER BID FOR AIR INDIA AS TERMS TOO ONEROUS; 23/05/2018 – Fitch: Tata Steel’s Bhushan Buy to Raise Net Leverage, Offset Gains from Europe JV

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 70.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 27,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 11,349 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 1.99M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 12/03/2018 – Former Newell Director Indicates Support For Starboard’s Efforts In Public Statement; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEST WITH STARBOARD; 23/03/2018 – GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 5.56 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN NEWELL BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Nominees to Newell Board Are Pauline J. Brown, Gerardo I. Lopez, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert A. Steele; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Divest Itself of Non-Core Businesses Representing About 35% of Sales; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Newell Brands Inc.’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook to Negative; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS: AT NEWELL MARGINS HAVE QUITE A WAY TO GO; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com holds 0.05% or 51,454 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 396,918 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 40,717 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com has 46,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 104,490 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership reported 356,500 shares. Parametric Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 970,275 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 42,510 shares. Dubuque Bancorp Trust Co has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 35,790 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 11,621 shares to 568,603 shares, valued at $23.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).