Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Valueworks Boosted Its Stake by $510,015; U.S. Bancorp (USB) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 15,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 4.75 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.80M, up from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 4.53M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 34,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 336,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19 million, up from 302,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 3.21 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD: NEWELL SHOULD EVALUATE ALTERNATIVES FOR ENTIRE CO; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Novolex Holdings is Backed by Carlyle Group; 12/04/2018 – FAERCH, HOFFMASTER ALSO BIDDING AS NEWELL DIVESTS ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn boosts stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 19/03/2018 – Icahn on Friday disclosed a 6.86 percent stake in Newell; 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: Andrew Langham to Step Down From Board, Effective Immediately; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 55% REDUCTION IN DISTRIBUTION CENTERS; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS ON NEWELL, “CONFIDENT THAT THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE OPERATING INCOME BY APPROXIMATELY $500 TO $800 MLN”

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 10,000 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $90.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp declares $0.42 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Warren Buffett: His Best Stocks, Investing Strategies, and Advice – The motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “U.S. Bank Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00 Percent from 5.25 Percent Effective September 19, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bank announces a flurry of data and fintech deals – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Capital (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 8,085 were accumulated by Indiana & Investment Mngmt. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 262,167 shares. Associated Banc reported 249,855 shares. Iowa Savings Bank holds 12,374 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Lc stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ballentine Prtn Llc owns 16,009 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hm Cap Management Lc has 0.32% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 9,834 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 3.64 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Raymond James Finance Ser invested in 0.1% or 493,751 shares. Renaissance Limited owns 0.01% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 265,100 shares. Regent Inv Management Ltd Co owns 15,330 shares. Altfest L J Incorporated holds 0.24% or 17,106 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 54,807 were accumulated by Truepoint Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 50,195 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 29,020 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Fil Ltd accumulated 0% or 64,452 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 1.84 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Company holds 0.01% or 10,979 shares in its portfolio. Voya Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 177,653 shares. Pzena Investment Ltd Company reported 25.01M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 93,171 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 86,706 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 0.06% stake. Illinois-based Cna Financial has invested 0.38% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 500,000 shares. Boyar Asset Inc invested in 105,012 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 65,662 shares.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Newell Brands Inc. Common Stock (NWL) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newell Brands Is A Dicey Buy – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newell Brands +3% after strong quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands: Risk And Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2018.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.