Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Sasco Capital Boosted Its Position by $2.39 Million as Stock Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Beacon Financial Group Upped Its Holding

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18M, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 3.62M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – SIGNED DEAL TO SELL ITS WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX HOLDINGS, A PROVIDER OF PAPER & PLASTIC PACKAGING PRODUCTS BACKED BY CARLYLE GROUP; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NOW EXPECTS BOTH FY 2018 NORMALIZED DILUTED SHR & OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE TOWARDS LOWER END OF FULL YEAR GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Beats Profit Expectations, Revenue Was In Line — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands; 06/04/2018 – Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 55% Reduction in Distribution Centers; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ABOUT 50% OF CO’S NEW PORTFOLIO WILL BE LEGACY NEWELL RUBBERMAID BUSINESSES AND ABOUT 50% LEGACY JARDEN BUSINESSES; 08/03/2018 – Newell’s Conroy latest to resign from board

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival; 17/05/2018 – ABC 33-40: Sources: Amazon eyes 133 acres in Bessemer for new distribution center; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpp Plc Adr (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 89,331 shares to 6,694 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) by 20,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,085 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle S A Spon Adr (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.14M were accumulated by Cap Rech Glob Investors. First Interstate State Bank holds 1.89% or 4,769 shares in its portfolio. Gm Advisory Gru Inc invested in 2,591 shares. Marathon Capital holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 477 shares. 9,119 are owned by Pittenger & Anderson. 9,989 were accumulated by Hardman Johnston Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 1.45 million shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. 75,568 are held by Cambridge Research Advisors. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.22% stake. Papp L Roy Assoc owns 370 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Bailard Inc reported 4,810 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cadinha Lc invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mawer Investment Management owns 21,153 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP holds 0.68% or 4,665 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt accumulated 0% or 450 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al stated it has 0.18% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 24.82M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 156,463 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co reported 970,275 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 259,990 shares. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 909,988 are held by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company. Argi Serv Lc accumulated 131,889 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 0.01% or 13,665 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw reported 547,152 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 930,972 shares. Twin Focus Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.85% or 1.79 million shares.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 123,178 shares to 386,078 shares, valued at $29.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.29M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

