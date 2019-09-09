Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Proxima Capital Management Lifted Stake by $577,500; Aspiriant Cut Its Stake in Chevron New (CVX) as Market Value Rose

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 4.23 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018 View of Operating Cash Flow of $1.15B-$1.45B; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets; 13/04/2018 – CG: Newell’s Waddington said to attract bidders including Novole; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Core Sales Flat to Down Low-Single Digits; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sends Letter to Starboard; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N SEES FY 2020 SALES ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Gross Proceeds of About $2.3B; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IAN ASHKEN, DOMENICO DE SOLE, MARTIN FRANKLIN, AND JAMES LILLIE ARE COLLECTIVELY WITHDRAWING THEIR NAMES FROM NOMINATION TO NEWELL’S BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Starboard: Ian Ashken, Domenico De Sole, Martin Franklin, and James Lillie to Withdraw Names From Newell Board Nomination; 18/05/2018 – Ominto: Mitch Hill, Gregory Newell, Jaye Connolly-LaBelle, Peter Harris and Gary Baughman Have Resigned From Board Without Disagreement

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 5,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 25,565 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 30,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 3.59 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,329 were reported by Gam Ag. Sunbelt Secs reported 28,542 shares. Wms Partners Lc stated it has 33,700 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Limited reported 141,463 shares. Roosevelt Grp holds 1.2% or 78,366 shares. Colony Group Ltd Company holds 0.57% or 109,801 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.54% stake. Anchor Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,471 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westwood Mngmt Il holds 0.06% or 3,800 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Silvercrest Asset Ltd holds 716,495 shares. Security National Trust Communications reported 34,731 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 90,835 shares. Montag A & Assoc Inc holds 1.23% or 107,990 shares in its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 82,271 shares to 794,197 shares, valued at $47.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 6,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.64 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 108,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 20,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,499 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.