Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Proxima Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $577,500 as Stock Price Declined; Walmart (WMT) Holding Has Raised by Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 4.77% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 9.48 million shares traded or 80.23% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD’S; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer reviews the prospects at Newell Brands after a proxy fight with Carl Icahn and Starboard Value ends peacefully; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to 92c Annual Dividend Through 2019; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Core Equity Adds CSRA, Exits Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Gross Proceeds of About $2.3B; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD JTWO.L COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Divest Itself of Non-Core Businesses Representing About 35% of Sales

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 285.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 63,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 86,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 22,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.27. About 6.50M shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – Royal wedding, weather boosts UK supermarket sales-Kantar; 16/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart’s Scan & Shop Has Failed – It’s Time to Empower Associates; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times; 13/04/2018 – KYKR: Yodeling Walmart Kid Could Be Performing At Coachella; 10/05/2018 – Walmart gears up for global deals spree; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 297,449 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. 2,734 were reported by Prelude Capital Limited Com. Salzhauer Michael invested 0.51% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 49,060 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd has 228,173 shares. Parkside Financial Bank Tru reported 413 shares stake. Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 169,515 shares. Argi Inv Ser Lc holds 131,889 shares. Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.19% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Stifel Financial reported 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 3,330 were accumulated by Carroll Assoc. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp holds 530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company holds 77,548 shares.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/02/2019: NWL, QSR, RACE, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Newell Brands (NWL) Down 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: NTAP, FTNT – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Judge rules against hedge funds that challenged 2016 Jarden deal – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 70,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 108,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Wall Street Bears Should Be Watching Walmart Stock Closely – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amazon.com vs. Walmart – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Walmart Has Already Lost Its Battle With Amazon – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fretlink Looks To Eliminate The Spot Market By Streamlining Digital Load Matching – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why it Might Be Worthwhile to Consider Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 64,025 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bollard Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 74,413 shares. Huntington Bank owns 425,930 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1.31% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 10.26 million shares. Fin Advisory has invested 0.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 21,879 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.51% or 265,221 shares. Foundation Resource Management Inc invested in 4,529 shares. Macquarie has invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.17% or 12.09 million shares in its portfolio. 102,757 were accumulated by Heartland Advsr. Hs Mngmt Partners Limited Company accumulated 1.88 million shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.68% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Garrison Bradford & Assoc Inc has 0.64% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).