Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Lenox Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position by $584,205; Marco Investment Management Boosted Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Position by $345,386

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $138.21. About 2.09M shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 61820.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 38,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,010 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 4.40M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 08/03/2018 – KEVIN CONROY IS SAID TO RESIGN FROM BOARD OF NEWELL BRANDS; 26/03/2018 – Newell Brands CEO Michael B. Polk 2017 Total Pay $15.3M; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,017.4 MLN VS $3,266.3 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Starboard: Ian Ashken, Domenico De Sole, Martin Franklin, and James Lillie to Withdraw Names From Newell Board Nomination; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Maintains Commitment to 92c Annual Dividend Through 2019; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Director Nominees to the Newell Board at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Cramer: The proxy fight in Newell Brands has very limited upside

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Minneapolis Port Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.44% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1.15M shares. North Star Management Corp reported 530 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0.01% or 113,481 shares. Exane Derivatives has 38,340 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd Company reported 183,241 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 284,500 shares. Pinebridge Lp reported 30,429 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pennsylvania Tru Company stated it has 30,279 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Becker Cap reported 0.11% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Bridgewater Associates Lp reported 58,022 shares stake. Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 51,908 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 103,953 shares to 21,477 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hat A 100Th by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 0 (SHYG).

