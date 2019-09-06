Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Lenox Wealth Management Boosted Stake by $584,205; Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Holder Conestoga Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 20.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 308,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.46M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 525,507 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 61820.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 38,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 39,010 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 6.10 million shares traded or 23.13% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPANDED PLAN TO GENERATE ABOUT $10 BLN IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS; 14/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board agree to buy stake if elected; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: New Board Focused on Acclerated Transformation Plan, Reigniting Core Business Performance; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Fifth Director Resign Amid Starboard Fight; 12/04/2018 – FAERCH, HOFFMASTER ALSO BIDDING AS NEWELL DIVESTS ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN EFFECTIVE ELIMINATION OF ITS UNBRANDED BUSINESSES; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $320.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 65,844 shares to 240 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 38,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 13,175 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $83.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $19.65 million for 21.32 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.