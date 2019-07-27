Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Boosted Its Holding by $1.32 Million as Valuation Declined; Sensato Investors Holding in Jinkosolar Hldg Co LTD (JKS) Has Upped as Stock Rose

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd (JKS) by 202.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 87,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,329 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 43,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Jinkosolar Hldg Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $768.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.54. About 620,512 shares traded. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has declined 9.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 03/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Named Energy Yield Simulation Winner – Polycrystalline Group at 4th TUV Rheinland All Quality Matters Solar Congress; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 22/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CO’S INVENTORIES WERE RMB4.27 BLN, COMPARED WITH RMB4.47 BLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar 4Q EPS 12c; 17/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Extends Credit Limit to $47M With HSBC; 05/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Supplies Modules to 754-Megawatt Project in Mexico; 09/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Receives “Top Brand PV” Seal from EuPD Research in Australia, Germany, and Austria; 22/03/2018 – JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES DUE FROM THIRD PARTIES WERE RMB4.50 BLN COMPARED WITH RMB4.75 BLN AS OF DEC 31, 2016; 15/04/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: JinkoSolar obtains project debt on Viborillas; 08/03/2018 JinkoSolar Sees 2018 Panel Shipments Rising 30% as Prices Fall

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 321.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 87,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 115,038 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 27,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 5.22 million shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD’S; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Beats Profit Expectations, Revenue Was In Line — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands up for Sale–Update; 23/04/2018 – Consumer products maker Newell Brands has agreed to add three independent directors to its board, including one proposed by hedge fund Starboard Value, ending a months-long proxy fight with the activist investor; 12/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees (Video); 08/03/2018 – Newell’s Conroy latest to resign from board; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington to Carlyle’s Novolex for $2.3 billion; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 55% REDUCTION IN DISTRIBUTION CENTERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newell Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWL)

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,529 shares to 1,047 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 64,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,588 shares, and cut its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63B and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 15,556 shares to 7,341 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,700 shares, and cut its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM).