Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Franklin Resources Increased Stake by $26.46 Million as Share Price Declined; Eli Lilly & Co (Call) (LLY) Holder Nomura Holdings Lifted Holding

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (Call) (LLY) by 3223.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 1.70M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.99M, up from 52,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $112.01. About 2.05M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis Management; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 14/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 16/05/2018 – Lilly Data at ASCO Illustrate Patient-Driven Advances in Cancer Care; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Galcanezumab Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study in Episodic Cluster Headache; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO BUY AURKA PHARMA

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 13.85 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.42 million, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 3.68 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 15/05/2018 – ICAHN ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS HAD, TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH STARBOARD ON NEWELL STAKE; 14/03/2018 – NEWELL DIRS: STARBOARD RUMORED APPROACH WOULD COPY JARDEN MODEL; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn averts a looming board battle at Newell Brands; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD – “URGES” NEWELL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE BLUE PROXY CARD TO ELECT ALL FOUR OF ITS NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – FAERCH, HOFFMASTER ALSO BIDDING AS NEWELL DIVESTS ASSETS; 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 14/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board agree to buy stake if elected; 07/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: Newell Brands starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off: sources. First for for sale is Waddington.…; 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 612,881 shares to 6.78M shares, valued at $58.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 997,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 172,703 shares to 86,516 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 50,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,545 shares, and cut its stake in Spon Adr.

