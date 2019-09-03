Newell Brands (NWL) Holder Diam Company LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $8.29 Million as Valuation Declined; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Trimmed Its Ansys (ANSS) Stake by $4.55 Million

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 60.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 16,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $206.56. About 472,428 shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 70.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 552,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 228,173 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, down from 780,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.09M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF 12 NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – NZ WINDFARMS LTD NWF.NZ – CHAIRMAN KERR-NEWELL IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands in Amendment to Director Appointment and Nomination Agreement With the Icahn Group; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN EFFECTIVE ELIMINATION OF ITS UNBRANDED BUSINESSES; 11/04/2018 – NEWELL SAYS STARBOARD DID NO INDEPENDENT WORK BEFORE CAMPAIGN; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 12/04/2018 – NEWELL’S WADDINGTON IS SAID TO DRAW BIDDERS INCLUDING NOVOLEX; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – NEW PORTFOLIO WILL COMPRISE 7 CATEGORY-BASED DIVISIONS WITH ROUGHLY 20 PERCENT OF THEIR U.S. SALES E-COMMERCE DERIVED; 04/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd owns 131,889 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Llc has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Zwj Inv Counsel holds 284,514 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs reported 3,330 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 16,272 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 1.78M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 196,019 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.04% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pzena Management has 2.07% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 24.82 million shares. Lenox Wealth reported 39,010 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement holds 727,322 shares. 406 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 680 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 157,452 shares. Qs Invsts Llc stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $232.23M for 7.41 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 11,400 shares to 48,100 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 44,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGZ).

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 8,432 shares to 21,600 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).