Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Reaches $15.34 After 4.00% Up Move; BION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES (BNET) Shorts Down By 63.64%

BION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:BNET) had a decrease of 63.64% in short interest. BNET’s SI was 800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 63.64% from 2,200 shares previously. The stock decreased 16.19% or $0.0955 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4945. About 63,883 shares traded or 583.02% up from the average. Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 14.22% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 20.66M shares traded or 299.18% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD: NEWELL SHOULD EVALUATE ALTERNATIVES FOR ENTIRE CO; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Board Change; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Divestiture Process Well Underway; 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Asks Shareholders to Take No Action in Response to Starboard’s Mailing; 07/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEWELL BRANDS IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Core Equity Adds CSRA, Exits Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 08/03/2018 – Newell’s Conroy latest to resign from board; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR OPERATING CASH FLOW OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.45 BLNThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $6.49 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $15.95 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NWL worth $259.60 million more.

Newell Brands Inc. designs, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.49 billion. The firm offers markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity adhesive and cutting products; fine writing instruments; and labeling solutions under the Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Prismacolor, Mr.Sketch, Elmer's, X-Acto, Parker, Waterman, and Dymo Office brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides indoor/outdoor organization, food storage, and home storage products; durable beverage containers; gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery products; and hair care accessories under the Rubbermaid, Contigo, bubba, Calphalon, and Goody brands; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick Candle brand.

