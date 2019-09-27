Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) EPS Estimated At $0.56; Saratoga Investment 6.25% Notes Due 2023 (SAF) Shorts Up By 64.44%

Saratoga Investment Corp 6.25% Notes Due 2023 (NYSE:SAF) had an increase of 64.44% in short interest. SAF’s SI was 7,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 64.44% from 4,500 shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Saratoga Investment Corp 6.25% Notes Due 2023 (NYSE:SAF)’s short sellers to cover SAF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 3,000 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp 6.25% (NYSE:SAF) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report $0.56 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. NWL’s profit would be $237.10M giving it 8.13 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Newell Brands Inc.’s analysts see 24.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.34 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – EXPECT TO HAVE FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH STARBOARD VALUE REGARDING ITS PROXY CONTEST AGAINST NEWELL; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Divest Itself of Non-Core Businesses Representing About 35% of Sales; 12/04/2018 – NEWELL’S WADDINGTON IS SAID TO DRAW BIDDERS INCLUDING NOVOLEX; 04/05/2018 – Newell Agrees to Sell Waddington to Carlyle-Backed Novolex; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Expand to 12 Directors; 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Expects Divestiture Plan to Generate $6 Billion in Net Proceeds After Taxes; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR OPERATING CASH FLOW OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.45 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Icahn, with 6 percent of Newell Brands shares, hasn’t decided which side he’s on

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp 6.25% (NYSE:SAF) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Why Has BlackBerry Underperformed Despite Its Software Pivot? – Forbes” on September 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “European stocks sink as Trump fuels grim mood – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Delta Explores Forest Residue As Jet Fuel – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp 6.25% (NYSE:SAF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The TCI Fund With 18% Annual Returns Is Worth Following – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “These Charts Show Why I Bought BlackBerry At $7.50 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Newell Brands Inc. designs, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.71 billion. The firm offers markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity adhesive and cutting products; fine writing instruments; and labeling solutions under the Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Prismacolor, Mr.Sketch, Elmer's, X-Acto, Parker, Waterman, and Dymo Office brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides indoor/outdoor organization, food storage, and home storage products; durable beverage containers; gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery products; and hair care accessories under the Rubbermaid, Contigo, bubba, Calphalon, and Goody brands; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick Candle brand.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Newell Brands (NWL) Moving from NYSE to NASDAQ – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Newell Brands Earnings: NWL Stock Slides Lower on Sales Miss, Outlook – Investorplace.com” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Newell Brands (NWL) Down 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.