Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) EPS Estimated At $0.36; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) SI Increased By 7.05%

Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 56.10% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. NWL’s profit would be $152.28 million giving it 10.54 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Newell Brands Inc.’s analysts see 157.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 1.08 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – NEW Paper Mate® Handwriting Pencils and Pens Provide Control for Early Writers; 23/04/2018 – Consumer products maker Newell Brands has agreed to add three independent directors to its board, including one proposed by hedge fund Starboard Value, ending a months-long proxy fight with the activist investor; 19/03/2018 – Newell Gets New Ally as Icahn Takes 7% Stake (Video); 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Director Nominees to the Newell Board at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Hldrs; 02/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate David Atchison to Board of Directors

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) had an increase of 7.05% in short interest. SUPN’s SI was 5.22M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.05% from 4.87M shares previously. With 512,600 avg volume, 10 days are for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s short sellers to cover SUPN’s short positions. The SI to Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 10.32%. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 38,848 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C

Among 3 analysts covering Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by FBR Capital. The stock of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, February 25. The stock of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Trading For A Bargain – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Invest Adviser Llc holds 0.1% or 5,809 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank has 52,153 shares. Parkside Bancshares has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). First Ltd Partnership has 13,523 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Wms Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 73,188 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 503,832 were accumulated by Voya Mngmt Limited Co. Bluemountain Ltd Company reported 0% stake. The California-based Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Ingalls And Snyder accumulated 170,588 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 20,239 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Company Delaware invested in 0% or 1,102 shares.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. It has a 16.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ; and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD.

Newell Brands Inc. designs, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.42 billion. The firm offers markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity adhesive and cutting products; fine writing instruments; and labeling solutions under the Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Prismacolor, Mr.Sketch, Elmer's, X-Acto, Parker, Waterman, and Dymo Office brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides indoor/outdoor organization, food storage, and home storage products; durable beverage containers; gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery products; and hair care accessories under the Rubbermaid, Contigo, bubba, Calphalon, and Goody brands; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick Candle brand.