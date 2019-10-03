Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) At $17.79 Forms Bottom; Atara Biotherapeutics Has 1.97 Sentiment

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 71 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 36 reduced and sold equity positions in Atara Biotherapeutics. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 47.93 million shares, up from 46.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Atara Biotherapeutics in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 17 Increased: 47 New Position: 24.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) formed multiple bottom with $16.19 target or 9.00% below today’s $17.79 share price. Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has $7.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $17.79. About 5.02M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has declined 45.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 21/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Newell Brands Cuts Board Deal with Icahn, Snubbing Starboard; 02/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate David Atchison to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR KEVIN CONROY HAS PUBLICLY SUPPORTED STARBOARD’S EFFORTS FOR CHANGE AT NEWELL; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N SEES FY 2020 SALES ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets 4 board seats at Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell Agrees to Sell Waddington to Carlyle-Backed Novolex; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Core Equity Adds CSRA, Exits Newell Brands; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Director Nominees to the Newell Board at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers

Analysts await Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 8.53% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.29 per share. After $-1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% EPS growth.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $738.64 million. The Company’s clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease.

Bridger Management Llc holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. for 1.72 million shares. Redmile Group Llc owns 4.60 million shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Baupost Group Llc Ma has 1.27% invested in the company for 7.00 million shares. The Luxembourg-based Artal Group S.A. has invested 0.94% in the stock. Trellus Management Company Llc, a New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity. The insider TODMAN MICHAEL bought $78,800.

