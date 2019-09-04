Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) At $16.28 Forms Bottom; Last Week Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Analysts

Among 19 analysts covering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Ulta Beauty Inc has $380 highest and $23500 lowest target. $312.55’s average target is 31.65% above currents $237.41 stock price. Ulta Beauty Inc had 32 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 30 by UBS. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 30 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 30 by Credit Suisse. Cowen & Co maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $340 target in Monday, March 11 report. Nomura maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, March 15. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $315 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. See Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) latest ratings:

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) formed multiple bottom with $15.14 target or 7.00% below today’s $16.28 share price. Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has $6.75B valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 4.85M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 01/05/2018 – STARBOARD RELEASES PRESENTATION ON NEWELL; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – MARK S. TARCHETTI INFORMED OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM HIS POSITION AS PRESIDENT; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets four board seats at Newell Brands; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES NEWELL BRANDS PROXY STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 17/04/2018 – Bill Ackman says Newell made ‘deal with the devil’ in Icahn agreement; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEST WITH STARBOARD; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Transaction Closing Within About 60 Days; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Beats Profit Expectations, Revenue Was In Line — MarketWatch

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $232.26M for 7.27 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold Newell Brands Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Capital Finance Advisers Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Washington Tru Bancshares holds 17,617 shares. 81,854 were accumulated by Utah Retirement Systems. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.08% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Wolverine Asset Limited Company holds 0% or 12,000 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 213 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 15,783 shares. Holt Advsr Limited Company Dba Holt Ptnrs Limited Partnership owns 0.19% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 41,560 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap accumulated 82,800 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 40,717 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest reported 450 shares stake. Stephens Ar invested in 0% or 13,281 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 909,988 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity. TODMAN MICHAEL had bought 5,000 shares worth $78,800.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $237.41. About 5.44M shares traded or 422.44% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.29 billion. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It has a 20.11 P/E ratio. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.