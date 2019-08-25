Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) At $15.76 Forms Bottom; Brightview Holdings (BV) Shorts Decreased By 3.25%

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) formed multiple bottom with $14.97 target or 5.00% below today’s $15.76 share price. Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) has $6.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 4.34M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 17/04/2018 – Coleman Launches App to Inspire People to Get Outdoors; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: NEWELL ENDS PROXY CONTEST WITH STARBOARD; 06/04/2018 – Newell Brands Board Urges Shareholders to Vote For Board’s Director Nominees; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS KEVIN CONROY RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Asks Shareholders to Take No Action in Response to Starboard’s Mailing; 10/04/2018 – Starboard seeks four board seats at Newell -filing; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Fifth Director Resign Amid Starboard Fight

Brightview Holdings Inc (NYSE:BV) had a decrease of 3.25% in short interest. BV’s SI was 2.60M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.25% from 2.68 million shares previously. With 241,300 avg volume, 11 days are for Brightview Holdings Inc (NYSE:BV)’s short sellers to cover BV’s short positions. The SI to Brightview Holdings Inc’s float is 5.81%. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 146,908 shares traded. BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) has declined 12.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500.

Bazaarvoice, Inc. provides marketing tools to retailer and brand clients for understanding consumer voice. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. It provides its solutions through Bazaarvoice conversations platform, a software as a service platform, which enables clients to capture, manage, and display online consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, photos, questions and answers, videos, long-format narratives, seller ratings, and workbench analytics. It has a 223.95 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s platform also allows clients to pull in content from various social platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as organize and display photos, videos, texts, and links that leverage social content throughout their site.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity. Shares for $78,800 were bought by TODMAN MICHAEL.