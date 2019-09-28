Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Analysts See $0.56 EPS; Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callaway Golf has $21.5000 highest and $2100 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 11.20% above currents $19.11 stock price. Callaway Golf had 4 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Friday, August 9. See Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $21.0000 Upgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $21.5000 Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report $0.56 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. NWL’s profit would be $237.11M giving it 8.13 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.45 EPS previously, Newell Brands Inc.’s analysts see 24.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 3.21 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – Icahn Has 6.9% Newell Stake; 01/05/2018 – STARBOARD RELEASES PRESENTATION ON NEWELL; 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: David Atchinson Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Operating Income Belief for Newell ‘Based on Actions That Should Be Within Management’s Control’; 20/03/2018 – Starboard says four of its Newell Brands board nominees withdraw; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Use Proceeds for Deleveraging, Share Repurchases; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – COMPANY REITERATED ITS COMMITMENT TO CONTINUE ITS DIVIDEND AT CURRENT PER SHARE LEVELS THROUGH 2019; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 34C, EST. 26C

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $324,630 activity. $151,400 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was bought by BREWER OLIVER G III. 5,000 shares were bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L, worth $73,750. The insider Lynch Brian P. bought 6,575 shares worth $99,480.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold Callaway Golf Company shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 84.69 million shares or 7.81% more from 78.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1.83 million shares. Thb Asset stated it has 59,250 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 263,549 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research owns 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 21,560 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.25% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Raymond James Services Advsrs reported 29,086 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Blackrock reported 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Dc Advisors accumulated 7.42% or 500,000 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 835,606 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 33,000 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Kepos Cap L P invested 0.28% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 661,279 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY).

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 622,950 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To EPS 77c-EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. It offers drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters. It has a 31.48 P/E ratio. The firm also accessories, such as packaged sets, golf gloves, golf footwear, golf apparel, travel gear, headwear, towels, umbrellas, eyewear, and other accessories under the Callaway Golf, Odyssey, and Strata brand names.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity. $78,800 worth of stock was bought by TODMAN MICHAEL on Thursday, August 15.

Newell Brands Inc. designs, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.71 billion. The firm offers markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity adhesive and cutting products; fine writing instruments; and labeling solutions under the Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Prismacolor, Mr.Sketch, Elmer's, X-Acto, Parker, Waterman, and Dymo Office brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides indoor/outdoor organization, food storage, and home storage products; durable beverage containers; gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery products; and hair care accessories under the Rubbermaid, Contigo, bubba, Calphalon, and Goody brands; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick Candle brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold Newell Brands Inc. shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Company owns 79,446 shares. 74,200 were reported by Lapides Asset Limited Company. Davy Asset Management Limited has invested 0.42% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 65,662 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 19,500 are owned by Brave Asset. First Corporation In has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council has 77,060 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Limited has 0.09% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 588,677 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Company Tn reported 5,820 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc reported 6.39 million shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Hldgs has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Capstone Inv Llc, a New York-based fund reported 40,558 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 2.17 million shares. Raymond James Associate holds 389,382 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.