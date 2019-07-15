Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Analysts See $0.36 EPS; Last Week Celanese (CE) Coverage

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Celanese had 16 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Tuesday, July 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $12400 target. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained the shares of CE in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. See Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $124.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Vertical Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $115 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Alembic Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $120 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $110.0000 New Target: $120 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $126.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $107.0000 New Target: $126.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $109.0000 New Target: $114.0000 Maintain

Analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 56.10% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. NWL’s profit would be $152.32 million giving it 10.51 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, Newell Brands Inc.’s analysts see 157.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 1.93M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ANDREW LANGHAM HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND DAVID ATCHISON WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Takes Stake in Newell Brands: 13D Filing; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: New Board Focused on Acclerated Transformation Plan, Reigniting Core Business Performance; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: ‘Now Embarking on Path to Signficant Value Creation’; 08/03/2018 – Newell’s Conroy latest to resign from board; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO COMPRISE 12 DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS REPORTS BOARD CHANGE; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – “MAINTAINING COMPANY’S COMMITMENT TO ITS INVESTMENT GRADE RATING” AND TO ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 92 CENTS PER SHARE THROUGH 2019

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Merck, Coca-Cola and other top CEOs join NYSEâ€™s new council to advance corporate diversity – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Celanese Corporation (CE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.54 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 12.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.95. About 387,054 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold Celanese Corporation shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% or 258 shares. The United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.92% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Brown Advisory stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 429,035 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Chevy Chase Tru reported 106,820 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 201,650 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 25,832 shares. Wagner Bowman Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,567 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,699 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Invesco Ltd reported 902,100 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 972,531 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 3,579 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold Newell Brands Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset reported 37,782 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Lc holds 183,241 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 44.31 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,734 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 244,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vertex One Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Optimum Investment Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1,200 shares. Moreover, Argyle Cap Management has 0.11% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Massachusetts Services Ma holds 3.61M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 172,484 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Laurion Cap Mgmt L P has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 28,946 shares. Ellington Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 33,300 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 68,520 shares.

Newell Brands Inc. designs, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.41 billion. The firm offers markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity adhesive and cutting products; fine writing instruments; and labeling solutions under the Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Prismacolor, Mr.Sketch, Elmer's, X-Acto, Parker, Waterman, and Dymo Office brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides indoor/outdoor organization, food storage, and home storage products; durable beverage containers; gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery products; and hair care accessories under the Rubbermaid, Contigo, bubba, Calphalon, and Goody brands; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick Candle brand.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KT Corporation (KT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Newell Brands (NWL) Moving from NYSE to NASDAQ – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NWL vs. WDFC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Newell Brands, TrueCar, and XPO Logistics Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 15, 2019.