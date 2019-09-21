Newell Brands Com (NWL) Stake Lifted by Green Square Capital Llc; General Electric Co (GE) Stake Held by Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 22,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 86,650 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 64,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 2.82 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Investor to Avoid Proxy Battle; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Owns 4.5% Stake in Newell; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln, expands divestiture plan; 12/04/2018 – FAERCH, HOFFMASTER ALSO BIDDING AS NEWELL DIVESTS ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD REITERATES NWL DISAPPROVAL,CITES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Sale Part of Accelerated Transformation Strategy; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Use Proceeds for Deleveraging, Share Repurchases; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets 4 board seats at Newell Brands

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 1333.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 40,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 43,004 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $454,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDERS WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & POWER; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS looks to sell wind portfolio stake; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – GE’s AGP Solution Installed on 435 Units in 39 Countries; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 02/04/2018 – GE Pushes Ahead on Revamp With $1.05 Billion Sale of Health IT

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 12 the insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. The insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Bank & Trust invested in 0.13% or 83,455 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 81.52M shares or 2.99% of the stock. Camarda Financial Lc owns 5,146 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Sabal Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 25,213 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 224,336 shares stake. 11,972 were accumulated by Advisory Service. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 223,941 shares. Strategic Fincl Services reported 75,554 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 42,080 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.05% or 204,798 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Company reported 2.18M shares. Cwm Ltd Com holds 45,439 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 11,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 17.42M shares. Smith Moore And stated it has 29,173 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,533 shares to 96,542 shares, valued at $19.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 30,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,607 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

