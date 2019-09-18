Newell Brands Com (NWL) Shareholder Argi Investment Services Has Lifted Stake; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake by $2.01 Million

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 43,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 175,088 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 131,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 3.57 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SEES H1 2018 CORE SALES DOWN LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS PCT DUE TO TOYS ‘R’ US BANKRUPTCY & SIGNIFICANT INVENTORY DESTOCKING IN WRITING CATEGORY; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: David Atchinson Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 55% Reduction in Distribution Centers; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Takes Stake in Newell Brands: 13D Filing; 06/04/2018 – Newell starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off; 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now has a challenger at Newell Brands; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS KEVIN CONROY RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 11/04/2018 – NEWELL SAYS STARBOARD DID NO INDEPENDENT WORK BEFORE CAMPAIGN

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6939.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 83,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 84,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 1,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $118.57. About 9.94M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $27.9 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $28.5 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – BROADTREE RESIDENTIAL – HAS OBTAINED $100 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive

