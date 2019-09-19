Newell Brands Com (NWL) Share Value Declined While Argi Investment Services Has Raised Stake by $647,985; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Decreased Celgene (CELG) Stake by $370.85 Million

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 41.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 4.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 5.75 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $531.90 million, down from 9.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $99.1. About 255,236 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 08/03/2018 – CYTEIR THERAPEUTICS NAMES CELGENE’S MARKUS RENSCHLER CEO; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE & CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR ABX-1772; 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 23/04/2018 – CELGENE CAN INCREASE NUMBER OF PRODUCTS TO 10 FROM 8; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 04/05/2018 – Celgene’s quarterly profit dips 9 percent

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 43,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 175,088 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 131,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 570,154 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 05/03/2018 – Hedge fund Starboard Value said it nominated two additional directors to the board of Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Expand to 12 Directors; 07/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 20/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board withdraw after Icahn move; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at the Upcoming 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Says Exodus From Newell Brands Board Is `Unfathomable’; 19/03/2018 – Icahn on Friday disclosed a 6.86 percent stake in Newell; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 55% REDUCTION IN DISTRIBUTION CENTERS; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.85; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Demands Change After Fifth Newell Brands Director Resigns

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 3 7 Year Treasury Bond Etf (IEI) by 144,750 shares to 592,780 shares, valued at $74.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp Com by 56,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,745 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S P Mid Cap Etf (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd holds 5.08% or 342,338 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech Inc holds 0.02% or 243,785 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division holds 388,310 shares. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Franklin Resources holds 0.11% or 13.22M shares in its portfolio. Twin Management holds 44,830 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 5.09M shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 5,052 shares. 86,706 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Limited Com. Clearbridge Investments reported 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group owns 462,600 shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0.28% or 2.45 million shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 77,060 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 180,910 shares. Lifeplan reported 2,590 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.60 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (Put) by 850,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $60.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 184,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.