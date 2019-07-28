Newell Brands Com (NWL) Holding Has Raised by Argi Investment Services Llc; W & T Offshore (WTI) Stake Held by Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 59,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,889 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 72,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 5.22M shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN REPORTS STAKE OF 6.86 PCT IN NEWELL BRANDS INC, AS OF MARCH 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: Shareholders Will Benefit From Changes at Company; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Transformation Plan Expanded to Include Jostens, Pure Fishing; 27/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – NEW BOARD’S FINANCE COMMITTEE IS NOW CHAIRED BY COURTNEY MATHER, A PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT ICAHN CAPITAL; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS: PACT TO SELL WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Use Proceeds for Deleveraging, Share Repurchases; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 66% Reduction in Number of Manufacturing Facilities; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Jarden Businesses

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 118,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.13M, up from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $599.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 1.69M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 38.34% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 02/05/2018 – Old Debt Ties Up W&T Offshore as It Tries to Ride Oil’s New Wave; 12/03/2018 W&T Offshore Says it Was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in Heidelberg Field in Gulf of Mexico; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 3.3 TO 3.6 MMBOE; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Announces Gulf of Mexico Joint Exploration and Development Program with Investor Group; 12/03/2018 – W&T WILL GET 38.4% OF NET REV. ATTRIBUTABLE TO WELL; 22/03/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD – FEB PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 290.37 MT; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – SANGHVI BRANDS LTD SAGH.BO – SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR A MERGER /ACQUISITION / STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH WT GLOBAL; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 8422.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 5,389 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 0.24% or 222,030 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability invested in 13,338 shares. Gulf Int Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 103,109 shares. Security Natl Tru Co has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Salzhauer Michael invested 0.51% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moors Cabot owns 104,020 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 157 are owned by City. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Service Company Ma has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 51,454 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bank has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Green Square Capital Ltd Liability owns 64,192 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 15,924 shares to 14,486 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stk Mkt Etf (VTI) by 51,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,612 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp owns 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 123,103 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 44,388 shares. Meritage Mngmt has invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com reported 17,914 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Creative Planning holds 10,340 shares. Columbia Pacific Advsrs Limited Company holds 8.4% or 524,172 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 204,657 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc invested in 284,256 shares. Spark Lc reported 0.19% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 36,045 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) or 33,176 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 118,145 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc stated it has 1.10M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

