Newell Brands Com (NWL) Holder Assetmark Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Cushing Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Parsley Energy (PE) by $1.07 Million

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 89.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 46,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 5,262 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81,000, down from 52,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 2.86M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/04/2018 – Coleman Launches App to Inspire People to Get Outdoors; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Transformation Plan Expanded to Include Jostens, Pure Fishing; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Newell Brands Cuts Board Deal with Icahn, Snubbing Starboard; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 66% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 01/05/2018 – Bring Self Expression to Life with the NEW Hand Lettering Sets from Prismacolor®; 01/05/2018 – Starboard Sees Newell Worth $48 a Share on Cost Savings Alone; 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 56,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 253,580 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 309,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 2.07M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 469,674 shares to 621,674 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 90,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 13.19 million shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 125,018 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 84,017 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Communication Lc invested in 1,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.14% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.34 million shares. Dupont Cap Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc accumulated 286,980 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 338,508 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 15,700 shares or 0% of the stock. 211,519 were reported by Amp Capital Ltd. Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Llc stated it has 88,315 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Agf Invests accumulated 119,271 shares. Oslo Asset Mgmt As owns 1.66 million shares or 7.19% of their US portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.78 million for 11.56 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NWL’s profit will be $237.17M for 7.79 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,220 shares to 28,619 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Calif Mun Bd Etf (CMF) by 8,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Invest Management holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 230,907 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 181,121 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 16,031 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 241,530 shares. Martin And Com Tn stated it has 272,452 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 621,191 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 2.78 million were reported by Legal & General Public Limited Co. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 40,717 shares. Bessemer Group Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,220 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 52,928 shares. 1.54M were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Prelude Capital Management Llc invested in 0% or 2,734 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc owns 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2.50 million shares. 285,938 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al.

