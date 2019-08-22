Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Upped Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $1.67 Million as Stock Declined; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Holding in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Increased by $2.94 Million

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 2.07 million shares traded or 35.27% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 13/04/2018 – FCA probes FirstGroup share price rise ahead of Apollo bid; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTR-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – U.S. private equity fund Apollo walks away from First Group offer; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust Prime RMBS; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S MOMENTIVE SAID TO BE VALUED AT AS MUCH AS $3B; 11/04/2018 – Greyhound owner FirstGroup rejects bid from Apollo; 03/05/2018 – Apollo books first quarterly loss in 2 years; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Keith Guilbault as CEO; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP RECEIVED 2 CONDITIONAL PROPOSALS FROM APOLLO; 05/03/2018 U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $297.81. About 5.69M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 19/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL, NETFLIX ARE SAID TO DISCUSS CONTENT TIE-UP: PTI; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix: Bad Time For Price Increase – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BA – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Netflix’s Low-Priced Plan in India Work? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 455,167 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.07% or 1,933 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company has 233,002 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 400,654 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Jacobs And Co Ca holds 0.05% or 797 shares. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability owns 3,011 shares. 20,011 are owned by Burns J W & Comm New York. Colony Group Ltd Company reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 14,100 shares. Altfest L J And has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.19% or 348,559 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested in 1.15% or 98,289 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.66% or 19,088 shares in its portfolio. Guild Mgmt Inc stated it has 750 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas owns 839 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 409,058 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $85.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 404,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,653 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.35% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Raymond James Assoc accumulated 64,483 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 13,447 shares. Concourse Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 5.47% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Amer Natl Insur Company Tx owns 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 11,100 shares. Cap Associates New York holds 0.42% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 9,500 shares. Knott David M reported 322,708 shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Ltd has 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 130,819 shares. Tiger Glob Lc reported 5.87% stake. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 0.07% or 88,997 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Co Delaware has invested 0.9% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 7,450 shares stake. Moreover, Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.91% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 1.19 million were accumulated by Select Equity Gp Ltd Partnership. 4,890 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker.