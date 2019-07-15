Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $1.67 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holder Corecommodity Management Cut Position

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 6,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,735 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 30,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 362,228 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-All Lyondell Houston refinery units restart after outage; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: REDUCED RATES DUE TO CRUDE UNIT FIRE ON MARCH 12; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $367.15. About 2.84M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 12/04/2018 – Spike Lee and Godard go to Cannes, but Netflix cans Orson Welles; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Advsrs owns 873 shares. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated accumulated 0% or 8,355 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 18,458 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation owns 261 shares. Lincoln National Corporation reported 5,085 shares. Amer Insurance Company Tx invested in 33,055 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd invested in 53,598 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 695,267 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 0.06% or 37,371 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv owns 1,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Logan Mngmt Inc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 88,324 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tci Wealth holds 134 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.47% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pacific Rim Anime Series to Premiere on Netflix Next Year – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPY, GE, NFLX, Gold – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “If You Have the Stomach, $15 Is the Buy Zone for IQ Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Netflix Launch an Ad-Supported Tier? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 404,868 shares to 482,653 shares, valued at $33.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 69,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,247 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. Shares for $22.29 million were sold by HASTINGS REED.

More notable recent HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HollyFrontier Challenged But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 57,362 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Aqr Capital Ltd Com invested 0.62% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Van Eck Corporation owns 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 19,268 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,385 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 1.40 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Kemnay Advisory holds 22,153 shares. New York-based Cibc World Mkts Corp has invested 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Moreover, Bluemountain Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 66,026 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Cap Management has 0.07% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). State Street has 9.58M shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Glenmede Na reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings.