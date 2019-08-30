Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $68.28 Million as Shares Rose; Irobot (Put) (IRBT) Shareholder Maplelane Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 583,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 394,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.55M, down from 978,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $138.63. About 1.68 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 30/04/2018 – Cyren Announces Enhanced Security through Microsoft Office 365 Integration; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Crestron Expands Support of Microsoft Teams to Advance Intelligent Communications; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (Put) (IRBT) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 365,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The hedge fund held 630,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.15M, down from 995,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $63.58. About 72,588 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 29/03/2018 – iRobot Corp.: Ronald Chwang Won’t Stand for Re-election to the Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WIX) by 115,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $27.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (NYSE:HRL).

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.84M for 23.72 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

