Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Raised Netflix (NFLX) Position by $1.67 Million as Shares Rose; As Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Cut Holding by $6.87 Million

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $379.5. About 4.34 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: WERE NOT DOING LIVE SPORTS; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 57,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 679,765 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.96M, down from 737,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $152.5. About 621,046 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.91 million shares to 517,598 shares, valued at $15.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 186,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,039 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. The insider HASTINGS REED sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29M.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.83 million activity. KAHN BARBARA also sold $1.51M worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $845,930 was sold by SAYER KEVIN R. Murphy Patrick Michael also sold $57,104 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:MELI) by 29,333 shares to 161,368 shares, valued at $81.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 970,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Bandwidth Inc Com Cl A.