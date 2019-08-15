Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Raised Holding in Netflix (NFLX) by $1.67 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Hrt Financial Lowered Stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) as Stock Value Declined

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $292.53. About 8.15M shares traded or 19.57% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 06/03/2018 – New Daily: Foxtel could be teaming up with rivals Netflix and Stan to create a mega streaming platform; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is looking to spend serious bucks on an LA-based billboard company; 24/05/2018 – lnspirational Vision Media Relays Update From J/V Partner Dr. Pavan Grover to Shareholders on Status of Their 9 Book Series Legends of Oz by Roger S. Baum; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 1,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 2,395 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $408,000, down from 4,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 1.42M shares traded or 10.46% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

More notable recent Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Advance Auto Parts Names Jason McDonell as Chief Marketing Officer – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Massive Growth in AAP Stock Could Stall Out – Investorplace.com” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Picking An Auto Part For Safety – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.