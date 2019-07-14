Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Decreased by $23.58 Million; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Increased Position by $873,600

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 13,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.99 million, down from 43,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera invested in 11,089 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.14% stake. Maple Capital Management owns 2,535 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Lc reported 1,612 shares stake. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Long Island has invested 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). United Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pentwater Management Limited Partnership owns 4.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1.77 million shares. 43,160 are held by American Natl Insurance Commerce Tx. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Com has 295,449 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.07% or 295,095 shares. Cleararc Cap has 4,276 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 28 shares. Sumitomo Life reported 4,376 shares. The Texas-based Amer Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated has invested 0.5% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

