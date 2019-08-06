Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Lowered T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position by $28.23 Million; Moors & Cabot Cut Position in Ppl (PPL) by $617,117 as Valuation Declined

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 4.61M shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 409,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.35 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 2.84M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES BTV APPEARANCE; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc invested in 0.02% or 16,062 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.06% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 565,918 shares. Farmers Trust Com owns 18,175 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 17,509 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Berkshire Asset Lc Pa reported 626,710 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 140,876 shares. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 0.13% or 58,011 shares. Cambridge Inv has 0.04% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 124,147 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Coastline, Rhode Island-based fund reported 7,460 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.07% or 8.41M shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mgmt stated it has 7,595 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 3.42 million shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 7,320 shares to 13,880 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXO) by 20,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Registered Advisor has invested 0.3% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Channing Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 98,226 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc owns 29,493 shares. The Kentucky-based Field And Main National Bank has invested 0.96% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 245,597 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 123,774 shares. Capital Limited Liability Company has 45,151 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa holds 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 145,208 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 708,191 were reported by Serv Automobile Association. Css Il holds 4,282 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 1.19 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 49,025 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 25,830 shares. Wexford Cap Lp owns 145,506 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio.