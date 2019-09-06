Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Increases Stake in Netflix (NFLX); As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Decreased by $1.60 Million Its Holding

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $291.56. About 3.38 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SEES 217 MLN INTERNATIONAL SUBSCRIBERS IN 2025; 22/05/2018 – Netflix And Music?; 07/03/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix CEO sees $15 bln in subscriber fees this year – Nikkei; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 31,069 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, down from 37,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $289.12. About 1.02 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33,997 shares to 285,664 shares, valued at $76.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 126,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,669 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Piedmont Advisors Inc has 0.77% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jump Trading Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 1,083 shares. London Company Of Virginia holds 1,610 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fund Management Sa has 0.27% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 115,709 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 36,477 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.54% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tech Crossover Mgmt Vii owns 3.54 million shares or 46.29% of their US portfolio. 1,130 are owned by Stonebridge Mngmt Inc. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 601 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Llc has invested 0.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Eidelman Virant Cap stated it has 10,143 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.46 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 14,922 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory Services reported 2,506 shares stake. Regent Management has 0.19% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,120 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 233,726 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gladius Mngmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,874 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 59,311 shares. Cap Counsel Limited Company Ny holds 0.09% or 4,544 shares. First Personal Fincl has invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evergreen Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,094 shares. 110,100 are held by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,330 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt reported 0.32% stake. Moore Limited Partnership reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).