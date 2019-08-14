Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Holds Holding in Netflix (NFLX); Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Decreased Its Position in Core (CORE) by $355,015 as Stock Rose

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 11,047 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 20,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.54. About 95,688 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $12.78 during the last trading session, reaching $299.5. About 3.49M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 09/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 3,988 shares to 14,805 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sp Pref Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,746 were reported by Cibc Asset Inc. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 8,411 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 32,790 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 31,753 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 51,745 shares in its portfolio. Gru One Trading LP owns 1,498 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 648,389 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 36,720 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1,312 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 99,517 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,279 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.07% or 1.08M shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0.07% or 568,478 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% or 10,756 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Brokerage accumulated 4,056 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited owns 104,016 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. 1,000 are held by Glenview State Bank Tru Dept. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 2,400 are owned by Bryn Mawr Tru. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 0.1% stake. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 128 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,387 shares. New York-based Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has invested 5.3% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tompkins Financial holds 225 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Co invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 0.18% or 8,446 shares. Israel-based Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 749,071 shares to 799,429 shares, valued at $52.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.91 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,598 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).