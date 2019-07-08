Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $1.67 Million as Share Price Rose; Opus Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Shares Rose

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $377.61. About 864,178 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 21/04/2018 – Netflix now boasts 125 million subscribers worldwide:; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300’ says Andrew Left

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $132.61. About 578,220 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) by 15,000 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.01% or 25,756 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Lc reported 1.40 million shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors accumulated 7,180 shares. Dowling And Yahnke invested in 61,319 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.87% or 2.96 million shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc reported 15,813 shares. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% or 2.22M shares. Truepoint Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,564 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 1.32% or 55,538 shares. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 403,694 shares. Meyer Handelman has 306,155 shares. Moreover, St Germain D J Incorporated has 1.43% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 692,047 shares stake. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lifeplan Fincl Grp has 0.11% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on July, 9 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 6.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.61 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.10 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.64% EPS growth.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 583,602 shares to 394,706 shares, valued at $46.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 186,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,039 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Insur Tx invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 7,500 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Regentatlantic Cap Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cap International Invsts invested in 0.64% or 4.17 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.03% or 82,544 shares. 1,090 were accumulated by Advisory Ser. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Salem Invest Counselors Inc accumulated 0.71% or 18,466 shares. 221,612 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invs Com. Morgan Stanley reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New Amsterdam Limited invested in 1,036 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lourd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 961 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Llc owns 1,236 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 757 shares.

