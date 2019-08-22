Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $23.58 Million as Stock Price Declined; East Coast Asset Management Increased Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $494,076

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 13,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 29,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.99 million, down from 43,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 19,995 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 17,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $228.51. About 1.01M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset reported 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). One Mgmt Limited Co, California-based fund reported 913 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp reported 58,789 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Lvm Cap Ltd Mi holds 207 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 302,692 shares. Argi Serv Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 726 shares. Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability holds 1,089 shares. Middleton & Ma holds 5.51% or 19,307 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 2.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 31,425 shares. 2,717 are owned by Northstar Gp Incorporated. Moreover, Diligent Limited Liability Company has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 620 shares. Stanley holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 200 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 1,009 shares. Roundview Cap Lc owns 3,168 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,115 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 407,468 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation. Moors And Cabot Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,318 shares. Security National Tru Co holds 0.34% or 5,395 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,193 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtn Inc invested in 0.14% or 2,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 728 shares. Lincoln, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,110 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.42% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.73M shares. Fairview Capital Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested in 68,245 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited reported 0.54% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Markel Corp owns 35,500 shares. Cohen & Steers accumulated 8.44 million shares. Pension Ser reported 461,093 shares stake. Webster Comml Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,247 shares. Phocas Fincl invested in 7,482 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

