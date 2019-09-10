Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Netflix (NFLX) Holding; Stone Run Capital Has Decreased Ansys (ANSS) Position by $345,800; Stock Value Rose

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $209.7. About 502,289 shares traded or 10.27% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $9.07 during the last trading session, reaching $285.27. About 10.29M shares traded or 47.54% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 25/04/2018 – Netflix-Loving Tykes Tune out Nickelodeon in Kid TV’s Worst Year; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.24 million shares. Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited reported 910 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 1,381 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech Inc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Country Club Trust Com Na reported 1,138 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 50,300 shares or 0.99% of the stock. 150 are held by Shamrock Asset Management Limited. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.3% or 58,082 shares. Mgmt Incorporated owns 132 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bb&T has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hitchwood LP holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 250,000 shares. Axiom Invsts Limited Liability Company De has invested 1.46% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Qci Asset Mgmt New York has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 1,755 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 45,691 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.91 million shares to 517,598 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 404,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,653 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5,800 shares to 49,465 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 38,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 70,316 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Aristotle Lc owns 2.84% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2.62M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Sun Life Fincl accumulated 142 shares. 6,125 were reported by Zacks Investment Mngmt. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 9 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 136,923 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Carroll Inc owns 430 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 44,860 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 12,514 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 365 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,872 shares. Illinois-based Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $79.84 million for 52.43 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.