Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $1.67 Million as Market Value Rose; As Comcast (CMCSA) Share Price Rose, First Financial Has Boosted Position

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 8.34M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to rule on Comcast, sky deal by June 15; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST INTENDS TO ESTABLISH SKY NEWS BOARD AND INTENDS TO COMMIT THAT FOR A PERIOD OF 10 YEARS

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $381.72. About 3.77M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 16/03/2018 – The Defiant Ones, Netflix – the story of one of music’s most unlikely partnerships; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: `Tulip Fever’, Harvey Weinstein’s Last Hurrah, Just Snuck Onto Netflix

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. also sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company has 77,386 shares. 1.10M were accumulated by Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 0.15% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 90,000 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management has invested 2.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Valueworks Lc holds 5.72% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 213,566 shares. 6,296 are held by Valmark Advisers. 39,030 are held by Amer National Registered Inv Advisor. Regis Mgmt Lc invested in 16,530 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Wealth Inc accumulated 26,745 shares. 60,057 are owned by Hallmark Capital Mngmt. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 12,692 shares. And Mngmt reported 1,346 shares. Guardian Cap LP has 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,452 shares. 275,660 were reported by Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Comcast and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Wabash National, Comcast and Physicians Realty Trust – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Comcast (CMCSA) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: CMCSA – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.91 million shares to 517,598 shares, valued at $15.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 749,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 799,429 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $26.05 million activity. $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED.