Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $1.67 Million as Stock Value Rose; Starboard Value LP Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300,’ says well-known investor Andrew Left; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Shows Junk-Bond Market Open, At a Price: Markets Live; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.1. About 1.41 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Regions Corp has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1,556 shares. 46,171 are owned by Rockshelter Capital Ltd Co. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,050 shares. Hoplite Capital Limited Partnership has invested 5.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 17.96 million shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 2,615 are owned by Dynamic Cap Mngmt. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co reported 2.08 million shares. Whittier has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nomura Inc reported 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Greenleaf invested in 0% or 2,399 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 8,692 shares. 59,544 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Stelac Advisory Limited Co owns 1,480 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia owns 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 408 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 29.47 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Family Dollar’s Performance Improve Again for Dollar Tree in Q1? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar General’s Sturdy Comps & Better Pricing to Fuel Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Look For Netflix To Bounce Back In Q3 – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: GPC,EBAY,NFLX – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix (NFLX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Inc reported 1,085 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corporation owns 20 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp has 1.68M shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Co accumulated 4,642 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 0% or 76,121 shares. Primecap Management Com Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 90,250 shares. Johnson Financial Group holds 0.02% or 765 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 78,716 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited owns 234,985 shares. First In reported 95 shares stake. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 76,888 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Daiwa Group Inc stated it has 42,626 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 597 shares.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 33,997 shares to 285,664 shares, valued at $76.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,758 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.